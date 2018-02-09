Left to jointly negotiate with JD(S) on alliance in Karnataka assembly elections

CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said a senior party functionary of the JD(S) has spoken to him on a possible tie-up for the polls. CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said a senior party functionary of the JD(S) has spoken to him on a possible tie-up for the polls.

The Left parties – CPI(M) and CPI – have decided to jointly negotiate with the H D Deve Gowda- led JD(S) on alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka. CPI General Secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy said today that a senior party functionary of the JD(S) has spoken to him on a possible tie-up for the polls.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends in May. “I had a talk with Sitaram Yechury (CPI(M) General Secretary); we together want to negotiate with them (JD-S), if there is a possibility, we will discuss with them,” Reddy told PTI here. He said he has also suggested to Yechury to talk to his Karnataka unit on the issue.

Reddy has asked his party unit in Karnataka to discuss at the state-level between the party and the CPI(M) and then take a decision on joining hands.

Reddy noted that former prime minister Deve Gowda had already said that his party is ready for an understanding with the Left for the polls to the Assembly.

The BSP and the JD(S) yesterday announced that they are entering into an alliance to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls together, and said it would continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well. As per the understanding, the BSP will be contesting from eight reserved and 12 general Assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts of the state.

