Left team to visit Baduria, wants special House session

The Left Front on Friday will send a delegation to Baduria to gather first-hand information from locals about the communal violence prevailing there. The delegation will be led by CPM MP Mohammed Salim and Left Front Legislative Party leader Sujan Chakraborty. In a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, Chakraborty urged her to take steps to restore peace in the riot-hit areas and convene an emergency session of the Assembly to discuss the Darjeeling shutdown and incidents of communal violence.

A Left team on Thursday met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi at Raj Bhavan and urged him to tell the state government to take appropriate steps to win the confidence of the people of Darjeeling.

In a letter to the Governor, the Left said: “It is painful to note that the state of West Bengal, which has a glorious history and tradition of amity and unity among its people, now facing serious problems to maintain it. The situation in Darjeeling is deteriorating every day, causing distress to the people… It is a matter of grave concern that the state government, instead of taking appropriate measures to mitigate the cause of unrest and assuring the people their protection and restoration of normalcy, is creating instigation. It is appropriate to declare blockade of supply of food grains and essential commodities to the affected areas…, until and unless the agitation is withdrawn.”

