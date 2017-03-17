Left members raise Narada sting issue in Lok Sabha

Members of Left parties in the Lok Sabha on Friday demanded action against the Trinamool Congress members allegedly shown accepting bribe in the Narada sting, into which the Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe. Mohammad Salim (CPI-M) in high pitched voice attacked TMC members, only a few of whom were present in the House, even though Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not allow him to raise the issue.

He continued with his attack and demanded to know why the Ethics Committee headed by BJP veteran L K Advani has not even begun probing the matter despite being asked by the House to look into it. “Why is the Ethics Committee not conducting its meeting? There should be some shame. They (TMC members) are bribe-takers,” he said, joined by other Left members.

It is a question of Parliament’s dignity as allegations have been levelled against its members, he said. Saugata Roy (TMC) was seen countering Salim but he could not be heard. The high court has ordered a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the Narada sting operation in which several TMC leaders were seen allegedly taking money.

