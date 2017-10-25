Left hits out at BJP over planned ‘anti-blackmoney day’

Sitaram Yechury (File) Sitaram Yechury (File)

Ridiculing the BJP’s call to mark November 8 as the “anti-blackmoney day”, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday alleged that demonetisation helped the black money hoarders to turn their money “into white”.

He was speaking after leaders of the six Left parties announced “nation-wide protests” against the demonetisation policy on its first anniversary on November 8. The CPI(M), CPI, CPIML, SUCI, Forward Bloc and RSP leaders decided that the Left parties will jointly hold rallies and dharna in every state against the demonetisation policy which they alleged “ruined the Indian economy”.

The form of the protest will be decided by the respective state units of the Left parties all across the country, Yechury told reporters after the meeting. “The Left parties have appealed to all the people to come forward and register strong protest against this government and the miseries that it is imposing. The Left parties appeal to all democratic and secular minded people and parties and movements to join in this protest action,” he said.

On the BJP’s call to mark November 8 as the “anti-blackmoney day”, Yechury said, “Where is the black money? It has turned into white. And the government has not yet penalised a single person. Demonetisation policy has actually helped the black money hoarders to turn their black money into white.”

In the meeting, the Left parties expressed their concern at the overall “deteriorating conditions” in the country, leaders said. The leaders said that the “Left parties had anticipated that the demonetisation policy would have disastrous consequences on the health of Indian economy and impose unprecedented burdens on the vast majority of people”.

