Left Front seeks poll panel’s assurance on EVMs

The ruling Left Front in Tripura sought the Election Commission’s assurance today over the “foolproof workability” of the electronic voting machines to be used in the 2018 assembly elections in the state.

“We have sent a memorandum to the ECI today seeking its assurance on foolproof workability of EVMs following a public speech by state BJP president Biplab Deb that all votes would go to the BJP even if the voters vote for other political parties,” LF convener Khagen Das told reporters.

The LF sent a video CD and the clippings of two newspapers containing part of a speech allegedly delivered by Deb in a rally at Teliamura town in Khowai district on April 12 last.

“Even if Manik Sarkar (Tripura chief minister) himself cast his vote for his party (CPI-M) it will be recorded in favour of lotus.

“You Manik Sarkar may go to lodge a case against Biplab Deb if you have the guts…,” the memorandum quoted the BJP leader as saying.

The LF demanded “appropriate action” against Deb by the ECI as he had “threatened the democratic system of the country.”

Das claimed that Left Front would be voted to power with thumping majority in the 60-member assembly elections slated for February next year despite the conspiracy by BJP.

