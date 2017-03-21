Left, Congress welcome Supreme Court’s order on Narada

The Left Front and the Congress on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court order on the CBI probe into the Narada sting operation and demanded immediate resignation of the TMC leaders for their alleged involvement in the scam. “We welcome the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Calcutta HC’s order of a CBI probe into the Narada sting case. The fight for the punishment of the culprits must continue,” CPI (M) state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra said.

Alleging an unholy nexus between the TMC and the BJP, Mishra wondered “why a single meeting of the Lok Sabha ethics committee was not convened in the last 11 months.”

“We hope that the CBI would be able to work freely without any interference by the BJP.”

Leader of the Opposition Abdul Mannan criticised the state government and the TMC overr their “desperation to save the tainted leaders”.

“……It is a huge victory for the democratic values of our country,” Mannan observed.

All India Forward Bloc state secretary Naren Chatterjee wondered who gave the state government “the right to spend the tax payers’ money to fight the cases on behalf of the party leaders”.

