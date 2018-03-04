Left decimated in Tripura: Now Bengal, says BJP

BJP members on Saturday. (Express Photo/Subham Dutta) BJP members on Saturday. (Express Photo/Subham Dutta)

As news of BJP’s win in Tripura reached West Bengal on Saturday, its state party leaders rejoiced and opined that this will have an impact in the Lok Sabha elections next year. Celebrations at Bengal BJP headquarters at Murlidhar Sen Lane in central Kolkata, were on even before the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the results. The win ended 25 years of Left rule in Tripura. “Ebar Bangla (Now it will be Bengal). This victory (Tripura) has given us a great boost to our workers in Bengal. We have been fighting against Trinamool Congress for years. Our workers want the BJP flag to fly in Bengal and we should have our chief minister. This will happen in a few years. People of Tripura wanted BJP, people of Bengal too want BJP,” said Dilip Ghosh, state BJP president, who was seen celebrating with Mukul Roy and other party leaders at the party headquarters.

“BJP did not have even more than two per cent vote share in Tripura in the last assembly polls. We did not win a seat there. But BJP won in Tripura today. This shows that nothing is impossible if people are with you,” said Mukul Roy, once a close aide of Trinamool chief and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. BJP workers distributed sweets and took out victory rallies in different parts of Bengal following the Tripura results.

BJP leaders also targeted Mamata over her remarks that she would have been happy if CPM won in Tripura. “Our chief minister has already stated that she would have been happy if CPM wins. This shows that she is trying to provide oxygen to CPM and Congress in Bengal. We have to fight them in Bengal,” said Ghosh. The ruling Trinamool Congress dubbed it as a failure of CPM to hold fort and stated that people of Bengal are with Mamata Banerjee.

“Starting from the panchayat polls (scheduled later this year), you will see that change has started coming in Bengal,” said Ghosh. “We knew this was going to happen. This is a defeat of CPM. They were silent against BJP using money and force in the polls. Those who have now hit the streets in Bengal rejoicing, I tell them, here we have Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. People are with her and with Trinamool Congress,” said Partha Chatterjee, state education minister and secretary general of Trinamool Congress.

“There will be no effect on the panchayat polls or any other polls. We are with the people of Bengal. We did not expect to do well in Tripura. This is because who was given the responsibility, betrayed us (Mukul Roy was in charge of party affairs in Tripura before he joined BJP) in Tripura,” he added.

