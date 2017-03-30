Left, Congress, DMK MPs demands total loan waiver for Tamil Nadu farmers

The Left parties, the Congress and the DMK demanded a total waiver of crop loans taken by farmers of Tamil Nadu in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Although the Centre assured the Opposition MPs that the coverage of crop insurance was being increased, it stopped short of giving an assurance on the demand for a waiver. Responding to the Opposition parties, Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government was seized of the problems being faced by drought-hit farmers in Tamil Nadu and that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh and Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti have already met delegations from the state.

“Crop sown not getting insurance is being taken up,” Sitharaman said during zero hour, adding crop insurance coverage is being increased. She said the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore for disaster management to Tamil Nadu. However, the minister did not respond specifically to the demand for a loan waiver. Earlier, speaking on the issue, CPM leader Sitaram Yehcury said, “I have met the farmers. Our annadata is surging on rats. You pay NPAs for rich corporates but you cannot waive loans for our annadata?” D Raja (CPI) said the government was waiving loans of other sectors and asked why it couldn’t do the same for farmers.

