Left calls 6-hour strike over pre-poll violence

Left parties have called a six-hour general strike in West Bengal for April 13 to protest against violence on Opposition candidates ahead of the panchayat polls next month. They claim that the ruling party in the state is behind the alleged violence. The strike on Friday would be observed from 6 am to 12 noon, they said.

“The TMC has unleashed a reign of terror in the state over filing of nominations for panchayat polls,” said Left Front chairperson Biman Bose on Wednesday.

