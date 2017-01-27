Left at the receiving end of right wing violence in Kerala: CPI(M)

This attack by the BJP/RSS hoodlums once again nails the lie that it is the RSS/BJP which is at the receiving end of such violent attacks in Kerala. (PTI Photo) This attack by the BJP/RSS hoodlums once again nails the lie that it is the RSS/BJP which is at the receiving end of such violent attacks in Kerala. (PTI Photo)

A day after a bomb was hurled at a public meeting addressed by CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in Kerala, the party today alleged that it was at the receiving end of such violence by right wing organisations, contrary to what was being claimed by BJP.

This attack by the BJP/RSS hoodlums once again nails the lie that it is the RSS/BJP which is at the receiving end of such violent attacks in Kerala, particularly in the district of Kannur, CPI(M) politburo said in a statement. Referring to BJP’s recent protest outside Kerala House here against attacks on its activists allegedly by Left cadre, the Politburo stated that the situation was otherwise.

Watch What Else Is Making News

“The fact is that in Kerala, it is the CPI(M) and other constituents of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which have been at the receiving end of the murderous attacks mounted by the RSS and its outfits. Such attacks increase whenever the LDF is in government in the state,” it said.

The Politburo stated that the current round of attacks on its cadre began with the murder of CPI(M) worker Ravindranath while he was participating in a procession following the victory of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadom constituency in the state Assembly elections held last year.

The CPI(M) has claimed that as many as six of its workers have been killed and scores of others injured during the short span the Pinarayi Vijayan government has been in office.

The Politburo calls upon the RSS/BJP to immediate stop such violent attacks, the statement said.

A bomb was hurled near a public meeting venue of CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at Kannur in Kerala yesterday, leaving a DYFI activist injured.

The incident occurred around 7.30 PM at about 200 metres away from the venue, where Balakrishnan was speaking at Nangarathupeedika in New Mahe area of Kannur, police said.