Left and BJP MPs clash over Kerala violence

POLITICAL VIOLENCE between the Left and the RSS in Kerala fuelled a high-decibel verbal duel between BJP and CPM MPs in Lok Sabha Friday, with Union minister Ananth Kumar declaring the BJP will not “tolerate political murders”.

Alleging that Kerala has been witnessing “CPM-sponsored terrorism”, the BJP’s Poonam Mahajan sought the state government’s dismissal because law and order has collapsed. M B Rajesh (CPM) accused Mahajan of “misleading the House” and said it was the RSS indulging in violence.

Raising the issue during zero hour, Mahajan, also president of BJP youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), alleged BJYM activists were “brutally attacked” by Left workers and accused the state government and the police of being part of a syndicate that does not tolerate others’ views.

“What is happening in Kerala is CPM-sponsored terrorism. Violence is waged against not only students, it’s also against BJP workers as well as RSS workers. They do not leave women either. One of our workers’ wife was burnt alive and there is not even a case registered,” she said. “They teach us tolerance, they give lectures on tolerance to students… You show some tolerance in CPM-ruled states.”

Mahajan said BJYM activists protesting against the chief minister were brutally attacked by CPM workers and police. “I have a right under the Constitution. I can say no to my chief minister. But BJYM activists Abhilash and Prakash Babu were brutally attacked by state police. They are still in ICU, but not even an FIR has been registered.”

Mahajan said the Left has taken up the death of Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student who allegedly committed suicide under pressure from authorities. “But there are other incidents involving students… Police and the government act together as a syndicate against students, the RSS and the BJP.”

She said violence against Dalits and women too has increased. “The state government should be dismissed,” she said, with BJP members thumping their desks.

When P K Biju (CPM) rose to protest, BJP members sprang to their feet to support Mahajan. Rajesh came running from outside, then went into the well shouting against the BJP MPs. He said workers of Hindutva outfits recently killed a youth and a Muslim priest and Mahajan was misleading the House.

Congress members from Kerala, too, joined the issue, shouting that the RSS and the Left are equally responsible for the political violence. Ananth Kumar questioned the protests by Congress MP K C Venugopal, who raised the issue of police violence against Jishnu’s mother. “He was raising the issue yesterday on the same thing and Poonam Mahajanji has raised the situation in Kerala and she has [laid] her heart out,” Ananth Kumar said. “Whatever is happening in Kerala and whatever political murders are happening because of intolerance, are not acceptable… We are all opposing those political murders. There cannot be ideological murders. There is an attack on human rights.”

