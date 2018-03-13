Lecturer shot dead by student in Sonipat’s government college

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A second-year student of a government college in Haryana’s Sonipat shot his teacher dead on Tuesday. The lecturer, Rajesh Malik, died on the spot, while the accused who has been identified managed to escape from the spot. The Sonipat district police told The Indian Express they shall soon arrest the student, who has been booked on charges of murder and under various provisions of Arms Act.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder. Preliminary investigations conducted by police revealed that a country-made weapon was used by the assailant, who fired three bullets that hit Rajesh Malik. However, the exact details behind the incident will come to the fore after a post-mortem of the body.

According to Sonipat district police, Rajesh’s father collapsed on hearing the shocking news of his son’s death and was hospitalised.

Talking to The Indian Express over phone, Superintendent of Police (Sonipat) Satendra Kumar Gupta said, “The accused is identified and we have launched a manhunt for the accused who shall be nabbed soon. Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailant had some personal animosity with his teacher for the past few days. At this stage, we can not reveal the identity of the accused. Further investigations were yet on.”

The government college is located in village Pipli of Kharkhoda, Sonipat district where the incident took place.

“Today’s incident took place at about 11 am. The class was going on, when one of the students pulled out a weapon and shot at the teacher in front of all his classmates. The assailant fled away soon after. We are in the process of completing the investigation formalities. The lecturer Rajesh is survived by his parents, wife and two children. The post-mortem examination is yet to be conducted,” one of the investigating police officers told The Indian Express.

On January 21, a class 12 student of Swami Vivekananda Public School in Yamunagar district of Haryana had shot dead his principal Ritu Chhabra during a parent-teacher meeting.

