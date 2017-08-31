Lecture on security challenges: ‘We need to pay attention to border states, or we may lose them’

Lt Gen K J Singh (retired) at GGDSD College in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express Lt Gen K J Singh (retired) at GGDSD College in Chandigarh on Wednesday. Express

“India needs to take care of its peripheral states or it might lose them,” said Lt Gen K J Singh (retired). Singh was invited to deliver a lecture on security challenges at GGDSD College on Wednesday. He urged the students to visit the border areas. “These are your country’s borders. You must know about those areas. Go visit them. Go to Nathu La. Meet the soldiers who guard your borders. Get to know your country and its people living in the peripheral areas.”

He also explained the audience about the reasons and needs of demarcation of Line of Control between India and Pakistan and Line of Actual Control between India and China. He talked about the proxy war between Indian and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir and the eastern states with the Naxalite trouble.

“The states which are on the periphery of India are being pulled by the centrifugual forces that urge them to separate from the country,” he said. He talked about paying more attention to the border states, their needs and challenges,as they are under a greater risk of separation. He also narrated an incident wherein the chief of a border village had repeatedly approached the government to make a bridge on the river next to his village, but to no avail. He then approached Lt Gen Singh and asked if he should request the Chinese to make it, while saying that he was confident the Chinese would do the work in no time, if contacted. “We need to pay attention to the border states. Only then can the country stay united,” said Lt Gen Singh.

Singh shared his personal experiences, photographs, visuals and other sources and talked about the present conditions of the borders, the problems faced by the soldiers due to the land, area and other factors. “The border with Bangladesh, Mayanmar, Nepal and Bhutan are relatively problem free leaving aside a couple of small issues,” he said.

The lecture was organised in the memory of Pt Mohan Lal, founder president, GGDSD College Society, Lt Gen K J Singh (Retd). It was followed by queries by students regarding the internal and external security problems being faced by India.

A blood donation camp was also held on the campus in memory of Pt Mohan Lal. 215 units of blood were collected during the camp. It was organised by GGDSD Staff, Lions and Lioness Club Panchkula Central, alumni association of the college and Central Bank of India. A team of doctors from GMCH conducted the camp in which over 350 volunteers took part.

