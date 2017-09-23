Leaving 3-yr-old behind, MP Jain couple to enter monkhood today

Sumit Rathore (left) and wife Anamika with daughter. (Source: Facebook profile of Yatindra Kush Tyagi) Sumit Rathore (left) and wife Anamika with daughter. (Source: Facebook profile of Yatindra Kush Tyagi)

A Jain couple from Madhya Pradesh will embrace monkhood on Saturday morning here, leaving behind their nearly three-year-old daughter and property “worth Rs 100 crore”, according to their families. Sumit Rathore (31) and his wife Anamika (30) are expected to take diksha from Jain acharya Sadhumargi Ramlalji Maharaj, who belongs to Akhil Bhartiya Sadhumargi Sampraday (sect). The couple arrived in Surat on Friday from Neemuch, and started preparations of attaining monkhood. Their family will take care of the couple’s two year-and-11 month-old daughter, Ibhya.

A large number of followers of Akhil Bhartiya Sadhumargi Sampraday assembled at Vrindavan Party plot on Ghodod Road here on Friday to see the wealthy couple taking blessings from Jain monks and their parents. Family sources said that the couple got married four years ago. Anamika completed her BE degree from Rajasthan and was a homemaker, while Sumit had done a diploma course in import and export management from London, and got involved in the family business of making sacks for cement companies.

The Rathore family stays in a “haveli” spread over 1.25 lakh square feet. Somji Hata, Surat president of Akhil Bhartiya Sadhu Marg Sampraday (Sect), said that Sumit had come to Surat on August 22 to attend a religious preaching and showed interest in accepting diksha and attaining monkhood.

The Gujarat child rights panel Friday sought a report from civil and police administration about steps taken by the couple to secure their daughter’s future.

