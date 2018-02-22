Leave no man behind: NDA cadet carries injured junior on his back, helps him complete 13.8 km race

Leave no man behind: An NDA cadet followed this unwritten rule in the Indian Army to the letter during a gruelling 13.8 km cross-country race. The spirit and camaraderie of our future soldiers was on full display when Chirag Arora, a six-term cadet, carried his injured junior, Devesh Joshi, for over 500 metres to ensure that the latter completed the race.
Major Surendra Poonia, a special forces veteran, twitted a picture of Arora carrying Joshi on his back.
“Soldiers Spirit & Camaraderie! NDA cadet, who carried his injured buddy 2.5 km on his back so that he is able to finish the run and not left behind. GOC2 Corps, Lt General Kler went from Ambala to NDA Pune to give a pat to Cadet. He also presented his Raybans to him,” Poonia tweeted.
The race was held on February 10, NDA officials said.
According to NDA officials, there are 18 squadrons in the academy and both the cadets are from Echo squadron. “A cross-country run is a part of the academics here and all cadets, except those from the first term, have to participate,” an officer told PTI.
The officer said the emphasis was as much on completing the run as it was on winning.
With inputs from PTI
- Feb 22, 2018 at 7:11 pmlong live the army.. Tell Hardik Patel, Jignesh mevani, etc. etc. to take lessons from this.. This is what "Being INDIAN" is all about.. More power to army and people regardless of caste, religion, gender...Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 6:51 pm👍salute to army. If this kind officer we earn we can conquer the world.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 7:00 pmYes now I would prefer Army rule in India rather than rule of Criminals like Modi Rss. We need army rule to bring back our democracy.Reply