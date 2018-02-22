Leave no man behind: NDA cadet carries injured junior on his back, helps him complete 13.8 km race

“Soldiers Spirit & Camaraderie! NDA cadet, who carried his injured buddy 2.5 km on his back so that he is able to finish the run and not left behind,” Major Surendra Poonia tweeted. (Source: Surendra Poonia/Twitter) “Soldiers Spirit & Camaraderie! NDA cadet, who carried his injured buddy 2.5 km on his back so that he is able to finish the run and not left behind,” Major Surendra Poonia tweeted. (Source: Surendra Poonia/Twitter)

Leave no man behind: An NDA cadet followed this unwritten rule in the Indian Army to the letter during a gruelling 13.8 km cross-country race. The spirit and camaraderie of our future soldiers was on full display when Chirag Arora, a six-term cadet, carried his injured junior, Devesh Joshi, for over 500 metres to ensure that the latter completed the race.

Major Surendra Poonia, a special forces veteran, twitted a picture of Arora carrying Joshi on his back.

“Soldiers Spirit & Camaraderie! NDA cadet, who carried his injured buddy 2.5 km on his back so that he is able to finish the run and not left behind. GOC2 Corps, Lt General Kler went from Ambala to NDA Pune to give a pat to Cadet. He also presented his Raybans to him,” Poonia tweeted.

The race was held on February 10, NDA officials said.

According to NDA officials, there are 18 squadrons in the academy and both the cadets are from Echo squadron. “A cross-country run is a part of the academics here and all cadets, except those from the first term, have to participate,” an officer told PTI.

The officer said the emphasis was as much on completing the run as it was on winning.

