Learnt this could also happen: Rajnath on UP bypoll defeat

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

BJP has learnt from its defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha bypolls and would work to ensure that such a result is not repeated, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said. “Ho gaya, aage nahin hoga. Humein pata chala ki aisa bhi ho sakta hain (It has happened, it will not happen again. We have learnt that this could also happen),” Singh said at the News18 Rising India Summit here. The BJP lost to the Samajwadi Party in the bypolls held for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats, vacated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya, respectively.

Citing overconfidence and inability to understand the SP-BSP tie-up, Adityanath had said the results were a “lesson”. Asked to comment on Rahul Gandhi, the Home Minister said that despite the Congress president’s attacks on the government, only “time will tell against whom India was rising”. “He is our Opposition leader and he will keep saying things. But only time will tell against whom the country is rising,” Singh said.

