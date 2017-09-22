Leaderships comes from going back to basics: Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi today said leadership comes from going back to basics and emphasised on creating a cadre of responsible, responsive, honest, dedicated and sincere leaders to fulfil aspirations of young India. Delivering the second J C Anand Memorial Lecture, organised by the political science department of Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh, she said, “Leadership comes when we go back to basics to learn.”

“We need people with a mission and leadership starts with a mission. When you teach values, to serve people, to research, to connect with people, learn integrity, then leaders are formed,” Bedi, an alumnus of the university, said.

She also shared her vision for good governance and leadership skills in India to match the best in the world. While remembering Prof Anand, she said it is an emotional day to remember her teacher who had an impact on her in many ways.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App