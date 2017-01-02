Leaders seen at Akhilesh convention likely to skip Mulayam meet

A man records proceedings of the SP special convention on his cellphone. Pramod Adhikari A man records proceedings of the SP special convention on his cellphone. Pramod Adhikari

Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders who have shown their loyalty to Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav by attending Sunday’s special convention called by Ram Gopal Yadav are unlikely to attend the convention called by Mulayam Singh Yadav on January 5. The convention is being seen as a chance for Mulayam’s brother Shivpal Yadav to showcase his strength — after most of the party MLAs skipped the meeting called by Mulayam on Saturday and turned up for a meeting called by Akhilesh at the CM’s residence.

On Sunday, Mulayam called an emergency meeting of the party’s central parliamentary board — which was attended by Mulayam and Shivpal only — where it was decided that the special convention called by Ram Gopal was unconstitutional. It was also decided that the party convention would be called at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on January 5.

When asked whether he would attend Mulayam’s convention, Rajya Sabha MP Kiranmoy Nanda — who was expelled from the party later in the day— said he was unaware of the decision of the parliamentary board meeting and hence could not confirm his presence at the convention. Party MLC Udaiveer Singh, who attended Sunday’s convention, said, “We will first convey the opinion of the party workers about the party leadership to Netaji (Mulayam) before taking any decision. There is time till January 5.”

Another party MLA, requesting anonymity, said, “Only one convention can be genuine — either the one held today or the one on January 5. When I have attended Sunday’s convention and accepted the leadership of Akhilesh as national president of the party, I will not attend the convention on January 5 because it is expected that those conspiring against the interests of the party may be present there.” The MLA added that Akhilesh would consider attending the January 5 convention only if he is personally invited by Mulayam.