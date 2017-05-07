LDF govt’s performance a complete disappointment, Congress will bounce back: AK Antony

Member of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader A. K. Antony Member of Rajya Sabha and Congress leader A. K. Antony

Congress Veteran A K Antony on Sunday slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government’s performance and termed it as a “complete disappointment.” People have lost all expectations from the government and the life of the common man, farmers and workers were worse compared to the previous Congress-led UDF regime, he said.

“Congress will bounce back.. Setbacks are normal,” Antony said adding it is not enough to have leaders alone in the party. Party workers and activists are equally important, he said in his address at a function to mark the state-wide inauguration of champaran satyagraha centenary celebrations in Kerala.

Antony also said CPI(M) in Kerala will hail Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “That time is not far away.. In Bengal and Tripura people are of the view that Congress will return to power,” he said.

Later, talking to reporters, Antony ducked queries on the Kerala Congress(M)’s recent overtures to CPI(M) in Kottayam civic body saying it was a local issue and the reinstatement of TP Senkumar as state DGP after a legal battle with the government.

