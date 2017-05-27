LDF govt to further toughen stand against corruption: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

On the increase in political violence, especially in Kannur region, Vijayan said the state government wants a peaceful atmosphere in the state. On the increase in political violence, especially in Kannur region, Vijayan said the state government wants a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

Sending out a strong message that corruption will not be tolerated, Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the LDF government will further stregthen its fight against the menace. The society has recognised various steps intiated by the government to fight corruption, he said.

Though the media had criticised the state government on various matters, it has not raised any issues relating to corruption so far, Chief minister said during an interaction with Editors and senior journalists of Newspapers, Television channels and News Agencies as part of the first anniversary celebrations…

Vijayan said the government was mulling implementation of a special project to clean up the state’s main rivers and planned to set up a separate board for the same.

The proposal to set up a Maritime board for development of small ports, was in the ‘final stages,’ he said.

On the state’s industrial policy, he said it was getting a final shape. On the increase in political violence, especially in Kannur region, Vijayan said the state government wants a peaceful atmosphere in the state.

All efforts are being made to reduce conflicts, he added.

