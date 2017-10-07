LDF govt soft towards extremist forces in the state: BJP

“The government has to clarify the reason for taking the stand that no probe is necessary in the case,” party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said. (File) “The government has to clarify the reason for taking the stand that no probe is necessary in the case,” party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said. (File)

BJP’s Kerala unit today accused the state government of taking a “soft stance” towards terrorist forces and alleged that it did not order for a NIA probe into the conversion of a Hindu girl into another religion. “The government has to clarify the reason for taking the stand that no probe is necessary in the case,” party state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said.

Many evidences had been produced before the High Court proving the extremist links of Shefin Jahan who converted Akhila from her religion, which the government ignored”, Rajasekaran said addressing meeting of the Janraksha yatra at Vadakara in the district.

The Kerala High Court had in May declared as “null and void,” the marriage of the 24-year-old woman who was allegedly forced to convert to Islam after her father filed a petition alleging that his daughter was abducted and wrongfully confined in an “illegal Islamic conversion centre” in Malappuram district and was forced to convert before her marriage on December 19 last year.

The 15-day march, flagged off by the party’s national president Amit Shah on October 3 to “expose” the alleged “red and jihadi terrorism” under the CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala. BJP leaders, including its Minority Morcha national president Abdul Rasheed Ansari also spoke at the meeting.

