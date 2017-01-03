LDF govt should end political enmity with Centre: BJP

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo) Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo)

Terming as “baseless” the “propaganda” that the Centre was trying to destroy the cooperative sector in Kerala, BJP today asked the CPI(M)-led LDF government to stop all “disinformation campaign” launched against it on the issue of demonetisation of high value currency. “State Finance Minister Thomas Issac has unleashed a disinformation campaign against the union government on the demonetisation issue. He is spreading lies to create panic among the minds of the people through false propaganda,” BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan said at a state-level conference on cooperative sector organised by BJP.

He asked the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government to end its “political enmity with Centre.”

“The state of Kerala will be the loser, if the state government treats the union government as an enemy,” he said. “Centre extends all support to the state for its overall development.In this context, the state government should end its enmity towards the centre,” he said.