‘LDF government failed to book those involved in RSS worker killing’

Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy on Wednesday charged the CPI(M) led LDF government with failing to book all those involved in killing of an RSS worker here and said this would be brought to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s notice. Expressing ‘deep concern’ and ‘anguish’ at the brutal killing of RSS worker Biju here on May 12, he said exemplary punishment should be meted out to the guilty. The state government, however, has not taken any step for it. “This will be brought to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh,” Rudy told reporters at Kannur.

The minister, who is the party’s general secretary in-charge of Kerala, also met the parents and relatives of Biju earlier in the day.

Rudy said a detailed report on Kannur would be submitted to party president Amit Shah.

“It was a pre-meditated murder. The life of every citizen has to be protected and we are deeply concerned and anguished at the killing of Biju, who was waylaid and butchered,” he said, adding it is a sad state of affairs in Kerala.

The minister said Biju’s name was added ‘prospectively’ in a murder case of a CPI(M) worker and he had been under threat for a long time.

The BJP’s central and state leadership are with the family of Biju, he said, adding it was unfortunate for a state like Kerala to be ‘so radical.’

Rudy said it was the state government’s primary responsibility to provide security to the lives and properties of its citizens, which it had forgotten.

“If Kerala Police finds it difficult to provide security to life and property, the state had the responsibility to seek assistance of central forces to maintain law and order,” he said.

The minister said BJP had also submitted a memorandum to the state governor as the government has ‘failed’ to take action against those responsible for the RSS worker’s killing.

He said Biju’s family had sought a CBI probe and this would be examined.

Two CPI(M) activists have been arrested so far in connection with the case.

