‘Layoffs’: Cognizant employees approach Labour commissioner

The Pune chapter of Forum of IT Employees (FITE) Thursday helped a handful of Cognizant employees file a petition in the labour commissioner’s office against their alleged layoff. Elavarasan Raja, member of Pune FITE, said they hope to file similar petitions for employees of other companies which have started such layoffs.

The double whammy of visa restrictions and large-scale automation have started making their effects felt in the IT industry, which is an important employment-generation sector in the country. Headhunters have predicted around 2 lakh employees might face the axe in the current fiscal. The sector generates employment for over 3.5 lakh people in Pune alone. FITE sources have claimed that around 10-15,000 employees in Pune might be laid off in the current year.

While Cognizant has denied having laid off any employee, techies who had come to additional labour commissioner’s office claimed that the company was forcing many of the employees to resign. “People who were bracketed in the lower grades are being summarily asked by the HR to resign. Employees are threatened with blacklisting of names also,” said an employee on condition of anonymity.

Raja further added that the companies were threatening people with blacklisting if they refused to resign.”The manner in which the companies are trying to lay off people is downright illegal. They are not following any of the set norms,” he said. FITE has previously approached the labour commissioner’s offices in Hyderabad and Chennai to press the case for the retrenched employees there.

Nikhil Walke, assistant labour commissioner, said after receiving of the application, his office would call the HR head of Cognizant for a hearing. “Our office will facilitate a meeting between the company and the retrenched employees,” he said. Walke has called the first of such meeting on Thursday afternoon (June 1).

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now