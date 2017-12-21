Lawyers with chambers in court premises to get Delhi government’s power subsidy benefit

Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Express) Lt Governor Anil Baijal. (Express)

Lawyers, who have chambers in court premises in the city, will now be able to get Delhi government’s power subsidy with Lt Governor Anil Baijal giving his nod to a Cabinet’s decision on it.

Until now, lawyers’ chambers would fall in non-domestic category following which advocates were not getting the power subsidy.

It was a pre-poll promise of the Aam Aadmi Party in 2015 to provide power subsidy to lawyers on the lines of domestic consumers.

“The Lt Governor is pleased to extend the provisions of electricity subsidy to the individual lawyers having their chambers inside all the court complexes in NCT of Delhi through a special subsidy scheme,” the power department said in its order.

“Through this special subsidy scheme, the lawyer chambers will be subsidised from their existing non-domestic tariff category to that of domestic tariff category for financial year 2017-18 (with effect from October 1, 2018, to March 31, 2018).”

A senior government official, who did not wish to be named, said that in October this year, the Delhi Cabinet had approved the power department’s proposal to provide subsidy to those lawyers who have chambers in court premises.

As per the scheme, those consuming up to 400 units get 50 per cent subsidy on their bills. Around 36 lakh or 90 per cent of the consumers in the national capital are benefited by the scheme.

