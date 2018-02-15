Lawyers profession reached to ‘most worst condition’, says Madras High Court judge

“The noble profession of advocates has reached the most worst condition and now a days the only aim of the lawyers is to fill up their pockets,” the Madras HC judge observed. (Representational Image) “The noble profession of advocates has reached the most worst condition and now a days the only aim of the lawyers is to fill up their pockets,” the Madras HC judge observed. (Representational Image)

The Madras High Court on Thursday lamented that the noble profession of advocates has reached the “most worst condition” and now a days the “only aim” of the lawyers is to fill their pockets. Justice N Kirubakaran made the oral observation while hearing a writ petition by advocates Bhaskar Maduram and Lenin Kumar challenging the new guidelines introduced by the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for contesting the elections to the lawyers body.

They challenged the guidelines in the Madurai bench of the high court. The judge said a division bench comprising justice R Tharani and himself would deliver the order on the matter on Friday. The court was earlier scheduled to deliver the judgement on February 12. When a mention was made by the advocates pleading for pronouncement of the order since on Thursday was the last date for filing of nominations, justice Kirubakaran said that the order was getting ready and it would be given on Friday.

The judge then said a section of advocates is “spoiling the honour of the profession, and over the past eight years it has totally spoiled. Even the senior advocates without taking initiates to save this noble profession were keen on filling their pockets”, he observed. “The noble profession of advocates has reached the most worst condition and now a days the only aim of the lawyers is to fill up their pockets,” the judge observed.

“A person who not even passed eighth standard got an MA degree through open university and became advocate and even started an association” the judge observed. Such persons have erected a big cut-out in front of the high court for elections along with retired judges and IAS officers, he said. “It is worrying that such high profiled persons are supporting these people”, the judge said, adding, if CISF security cover had not been provided to the high court, the situation may have become worst.

On January 24, the special committee of the council had passed a resolution prescribing certain rules to govern the election, scheduled for March 28. As per the rules, only advocates continuously practising for 10 years would be entitled to contest the election. Apart from this, lawyers punished for contempt of court and those holding official position in any political party or founder of a party, and those facing disciplinary proceedings before the state bar council, are not entitled to contest.

