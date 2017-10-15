Lawyers lathicharged in Meerut, WB governor forced to take aerial route to attend programme

Kesari Nath Tripathi (File) Kesari Nath Tripathi (File)

Demanding a separate Bench of the Allahabad High Court either in Meerut or Agra,hundreds of lawyers including their female counterparts Saturday forced the West Bengal Governor, Kesari Nath Tripathi to take the aerial route to reach Chaudhary Charan Singh University here to attend a programme in memory of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya today.

The police had to resort to the lathi-charge to disperse agitating lawyers who were hell bent in not allowing the Governor to reach the University through road. Around a dozen among them sustained injuries in the lathi-charge while local BJP leaders who tried to meet the Governor were also forced back by lawyers.

The Governor who was scheduled to attend a few other programmes here had to cancel these and was taken to the University premises on a chopper while lawyers continued to protest outside its main gate in presence of scores of lathi-wielding policemen and the RAF personnel.

“We were lodging our protest in a peaceful manner but the police acted like BJP workers and did not even spare women among us.Our agitation will be continued and we will chalk out our future strategy during the next meeting,” said Prabodh Sharma,convenor of the High Court Bench Agitation Committee.

Trouble erupted at around noon when hundreds of lawyers carrying placards with slogans of “Kesari Nath go back” started marching towards the University from the collectorate .The lawyers claimed that the West Bengal Governor had opposed formation of the Bench in Agra or Meerut and this was why they said they would not allow him to attend any function here .They had heated exchanges with police officers who tried to persuade them but lawyers continued their march towards the University forcing the police to use force agaist them at the Jail Chungi Crossing. “We tried to pacify them but they did not budge forcing us to use force,” said Manzil Saini,the SSP,Meerut.

