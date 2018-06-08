Lawyers abstain from work over law and order situation in Delhi

The strike hit judicial work in district courts at Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma and Dwarka. The strike hit judicial work in district courts at Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma and Dwarka.

Lawyers on Friday observed a complete strike in all six district courts in the national capital to protest against the law and order situation in Delhi after an attack on the residence of Shahdara Bar Association president.

Advocate Jaiveer Chauhan, secretary-general of the coordination committee of Delhi Bar Association, said the attack on the residence of Shahdara Bar Association president Pramod Nagar in Bhajanpura in northeast Delhi has raised security concerns, which is why lawyers collectively decided to abstain from work on Friday.

The strike hit judicial work in district courts at Patiala House, Tis Hazari, Saket, Rohini, Karkardooma and Dwarka. The lawyers, however, appeared for arguments in bail and custody cases.

“Nagar’s house was attacked with stones and several rounds of gun shots were fired at his house by 40-50 persons in retaliation to his request to four drunk persons not to make noise outside his residence late at night,” Chauhan said.

He said several rounds of gun shots fired fearlessly at someone’s house, showed there was no fear of law.

“This protest is to wake up the police and get some action on law and order situation in the city,” Chauhan said.

In a circular issued by the coordination committee of all Delhi district court bar associations, members had on Thursday called for a strike and demanded action against the culprits.

Chauhan narrated how on the night of May 28, up to 50 persons attacked Nagar’s residence with weapons, including pistols and lathis.

They fired at his house after Nagar’s son allegedly objected to the members of the gang partying and consuming liquor in the car. The men in the car returned with about 40-50 persons armed with iron rods, pistols and lathis, and attacked Nagar’s residence as his family was locked inside, Chauhan said.

“Three persons have been arrested so far,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App