Lawyer shot dead in Samastipur

Unidentified men on Saturday shot dead a lawyer in Samastipur, police said. The assailants accosted Vijay Kumar Poddar near a Kali temple under town police station this evening and fired at him, Superintendent of Police Nawal Kumar Singh said. The injured lawyer was taken to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The SP said Poddar was returning home after attending a fast track court in the evening when the gang of 3-4, fired at him. He added the murderers were yet to be identified. Meanwhile, lawyers of the district said they would decide on protest programme on the murder when the court reopens on Monday.