Lawyer-MPs should be loyal to Constitution, says Fali Nariman

Stating that these are “very, very troublesome times”, eminent jurist Fali S Nariman on Friday said that lawyer-Parliamentarians these days are forced to make a choice on their loyalty – to either the court or the House – and suggested that they “must be loyal to the Constitution”.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Delhi chapter of the Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre, Nariman said that in the years after the Emergency was lifted in 1977, lawyer-politicians could “truthfully” say that they were loyal to both institutions, but that is the case “no longer”.

“With the reemergence of a super-majoritarian government, as we had in the 1970s, things are different. Each MP who is a lawyer-politician has to (now) make a choice: loyal to (either) Parliament or loyal to the court. My suggestion is, they must be loyal to the Constitution,” Nariman said.

“If Nani Palkhivala was a Member of Parliament, he would not have been able to save the Constitution as he did,” he added.

Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul of Supreme Court said that the Indian judicial system is going through a “critical phase” for “more reasons than one”. He did not speak further on this topic.

On arbitration, Justice Kaul said that focus on economic advancement has brought forth the importance of quick dispute resolution. “The preferred venues for Indian companies is Singapore and Hong Kong. If the dispute resolution process does not go hand in hand with the concept of doing business in India, investors would naturally be apprehensive,” he said. “That was why on ease of doing business in India we are ranked 100 out of 190 by the World Bank, and under the head of enforcing contracts, India was ranked 164 out of 190.

“The enforcing contract rate is 40.76 out of 100 within the time taken for resolving dispute in India, which is an average of 1,445 days,” he said.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, “In India, there is no single arbitral seat or institution which is a centre of global repute, which to my mind is quite a shame. What we really need is to gear towards one central arbitral institution with regional offices in key commercial cities. I am sure Nani Palkhivala Arbitration Centre will (play that role).”

Former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court A P Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes bold statements on many public platform about being forward-looking and embracing technology, but the government and PSUs do not want these. “As a case in point, the Maharashtra government was closely involved in setting up of Maharashtra Centre for International Arbitration, but it was recently reported by the media that state government agencies have announced that they will not go to these institutes for arbitration. If the government, despite being the greatest litigant, does not prefer institutional arbitration, surely there will be some problem.”

Operating for the last 10 years, NPAC aims to provide “quick, efficient (and) cost-effective arbitration” and to “disseminate” information relating to arbitration.

