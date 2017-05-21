Lawyer killed, five booked

A lawyer was killed in Gosainganj police station area early on Saturday morning, police said.

Srikant Singh, 40, of Dehramau village was killed allegedly by five persons from his village on Saturday at around 5.30 AM when he had gone to relieve himself, police said. Police added that the victim’s younger brother Arjun, who lodged the complaint, had accompanied him at the time of the incident.

According to police, Arjun complained that he was some distance away when he heard gunshots. Approaching him, he told police, he saw one Chandrashekhar and his son Shravan, Ajay Singh and his sons Nitesh and Vikas, firing at and stabbing Srikant.

Seeing him calling for help, Arjun alleged, the accused also fired at him before fleeing. An FIR has been lodged at Gosainganj police station under relevant sections of the IPC, including 302(murder) and 307(attempt to murder).

Circle officer (Mohanlalganj) Navin Kumar Singh said Srikant was a registered lawyer in Mohanlalganj court.

Singh added that Ajay is member of the extended family of the deceased and the two sides had a long-standing dispute over property.

