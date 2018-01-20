Lawyer Harish Salve alleges threat

Senior lawyer Harish Salve’s office has registered an FIR, claiming that he received threats over the phone.

Salve represented producers of Padmaavat in Supreme Court, which has ruled that Padmaavat cannot be banned by states on grounds of potential law and order problems.

According to the complaint , the callers introduced themselves as members of Karni Sena, which has been at the forefront of protests against the movie. Following the registration of an FIR at Tilak Marg Police station, Delhi Police officials said they are looking into the complaint.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App