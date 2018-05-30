Lawyer files criminal contempt petition against Uttarakhand High Court judge

“The Judge is targeting not only a section of lawyers but is also making utterances against other Judges,” the petition states. “The Judge is targeting not only a section of lawyers but is also making utterances against other Judges,” the petition states.

In a rare move, a Uttrakhand High Court lawyer filed a criminal contempt petition against Justice Lokpal Singh, accusing him of using “unparliamentary language” in court.

In his contempt petition, lawyer C K Sharma alleged that Justice Singh has “transgressed all bearable boundaries in his utterances during the Court proceedings”.

On May 9, Sharma alleged, Justice Singh humiliated him in an open court and threatened to send him to jail.

According to the petition, the lawyers against whom Justice Singh had allegedly passed “derogatory remarks” include Sharma, one Soniya Chawala, Uttarakhand Advocate General S N Babulkar, G S Sandhu, and Chief Standing Counsel Paresh Tripathi.

“The Judge is targeting not only a section of lawyers but is also making utterances against other Judges,” the petition states.

The petition also talks about Justice Singh’s loaded comments against former Allahabad High Court judge, Pradeep Kant. “Hum jaante hain ye kaese senior advocate hain or kaese judge the (We know what kind of a senior advocate he is and what kind of a judge he was),” Justice Singh allegedly said.

The orders passed and remarks made by Justice Singh “speak of vindictiveness”, the petition stated.

