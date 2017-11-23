Punjab & Haryana HC advocate murder case: All nine convicts sentenced for life

All the nine were produced in the District courts of SAS Nagar on Wednesday amid tight security. (Jasbir Malhi) All the nine were produced in the District courts of SAS Nagar on Wednesday amid tight security. (Jasbir Malhi)

All the nine accused in the murder of Punjab and Haryana High Court lawyer Amarpreet Singh Sethi were sentenced for life on charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act on Wednesday. All the punishments will run concurrently. The murder took place in February 2013.

The court of District and Sessions Judge Archna Puri found Jaswinder Singh alias Khattu, Sanbir Singh, Kevin Sushant, Rajat Sharma, Onkar Singh, Deepak Kaushal, Dharminder Singh alias Guggni, Vishal Sherawat and Sunil Bhanot, guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

The court sentenced Sanbir Singh, Deepak Kaushal and Onkar Singh for life under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 302 (murder) of IPC, two years under Section148 (rioting with deadly weapons) IPC, seven years and Rs 25,000 fine under Section 307 (attempt to murder) IPC, one year under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) IPC.

Dharminder Singh was sentenced for life under sections 302 (murder) and 120B IPC, two years and Rs 50,000 fine under sections 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of IPC, seven years under Section 307 (attempt to murder), five years each under sections 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), one year under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and three years and Rs 12,500 fine under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Sunil Bhanot, Jaswinder Singh, Vishal Sherawat, Kevin Sushant and Rajat Sharma were sentenced to life under sections 302 and 120B of IPC, seven years and Rs 25,000 fine under Section 307 IPC, one year under Section 506 IPC, two years under Section 148 IPC and three years and Rs 12,500 fine under Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Jaswinder’s father Ranjeet Singh was member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) from Ludhiana while Sanbir belongs to a business family from Amritsar. His family owned Alfa Mall in the city. A total of 36 prosecution witnesses recorded their statements in the case.

Satisfied with the sentence, Sethi’s uncle and Deputy Mayor Manjeet Singh Sethi said his family wanted justice and the court had given that. “I am happy that the culprits got what they had done to us. Our family was shattered after the incident. Amarpreet could not come back. But, at least, the culprits will remain behind bars throughout their life.”

All the nine accused were present in court and they were brought amid tight security. They had gunned down Sethi on the night of February 27, 2013, outside his residence in Phase 3A and also injured his cousins Gaganjot Singh and Simranjeet Singh. All the injured were taken to Fortis hospital where Sethi was declared brought dead while the others were discharged after treatment next day.

The murder took place following an alleged quarrel between Sethi and some of the convicts over parking. The convicts used to reside in Sethi’s neighbourhood.

