Law student beaten to death: Day after bus torched, police and RAF deployed at Allahabad University

The police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed at Allahabad University campus on Tuesday, a day after protests over the death of LLB student Dileep Saroj, 26, turned violent. Students on campus had pelted a state roadways bus with stones before torching it. Saroj, a Dalit and a resident of Pratapgarh district, was allegedly beaten to death after he got into an argument with a group of youths from the university outside a restaurant on February 9.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrests of three persons on Monday. The accused have been identified as Mannu Chauhan, Gyan Prakash Awasthi and Ram Deen Maurya. However, main accused Vijay Shankar Singh, a ticket examiner in the Railways, is absconding.

“The students, who marched to the SSP office, were demanding immediate arrest of all the accused and strict action against them. They were also demanding a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family of the deceased. The SSP met the protesters and assured them that action will be taken in the matter,” said Colonelganj police Station Officer (SO) Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed his condelence and announced an Rs 20 lakh has ex-gratia for the victim’s family. He directed authorities to take strict action against the accused.

A case has been lodged against the protesters.

