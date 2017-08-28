Law panel to submit report on Uniform Civil Code next year

The judgment will be a pointer to what the judicial opinion is on the question of personal laws and the extent to which they can be interfered with, the sources pointed out. The judgment will be a pointer to what the judicial opinion is on the question of personal laws and the extent to which they can be interfered with, the sources pointed out.

The Law Commission of India, which has been entrusted with the task of examining the possibility of a Uniform Civil Code, is expected to submit its report next year. The Commission will also look at the Supreme Court verdict on instant triple talaq before drawing up its conclusions, official sources said.

The Commission feels that the conclusions drawn by the Supreme Court on instant triple talaq will guide it through the drafting of the report, which aims to put in place a common code for all citizens irrespective of their faith. The judgment will be a pointer to what the judicial opinion is on the question of personal laws and the extent to which they can be interfered with, the sources pointed out.

The Narendra Modi government had constituted the Commission in 2015 for a period of three years. This was in keeping with the call of the Constitution, which in its directive principles of state policy says the state shall endeavour to give its citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India.

In 2016, the Commission had sought responses from the public to the proposal for the Uniform Civil Code. According to the officials, it had received more than 40,000 responses, which were being studied. The flood of responses, however, slowed the work of the Commission. The government has said it will consult all parties about the final report before proceeding further.

