Law on triple talaq only after consensus: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo) Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (File Photo)

A law on the practice of ‘triple talaq’ among Muslims would be formulated only after there is a consensus among the stakeholders, Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in Mumbai on Friday.

“Triple talaq is a serious issue. Non-serious players should not destroy the positive, constructive debate over it. Reforms should start from within the community, not from outside,” Naqvi, who was in the city to attend a programme at the Haj House, told PTI.

He said suggestions on ‘triple talaq’ were pouring in from different sections of the society and discussions were underway with all the stakeholders.

“Some people are supporting while some are opposing. It is all part of a healthy democracy. As far as the government is concerned, we will wait for a consensus before forming any law on triple talaq. It (the law) will not be sudden. The process is on,” Naqvi said.

“Whatever the government does, will be done within the framework of the Constitution, but a consensus on triple talaq remains a priority for us,” he added.

The Centre had, earlier this week, told the Supreme Court that the practices of ‘triple talaq’, ‘nikah halala’ and polygamy had an adverse impact on the social status and dignity of Muslim women and denied them the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

In a fresh written submission filed before the apex court, the government has reiterated its earlier stand that these practices render Muslim women “unequal and vulnerable” as compared to the men in the community as well as women from other communities.

