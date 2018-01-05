Law on harassment at work: Govt gets four weeks to reply on plea on implementation

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave the Centre and states four weeks to respond to a plea seeking effective implementation of the law to check sexual harassment of women in workplaces.

“Issue notice, fixing a returnable date within four weeks. In addition, copies of the writ petition be served on the States through the respective standing counsel,” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said, hearing a PIL by Delhi-based NGO Initiatives for Inclusion Foundation (IIF).

The foundation claimed that instances of sexual harassment of women in workplaces were on the rise and immediate and proper implementation of the provisions of the Sexual Harassment At Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition) Act, 2013, was required.

The PIL claimed that the Act envisaged the setting up of district officers, nodal agencies as well as other redress mechanisms at the district level in the form of local complaints committees in each state.

“However, it is seen that after four years of the Act coming into force throughout India, such mechanisms have not been created by many state governments/UTs,” the petition said.

The foundation said that data collected by it presents “a picture of apathy and inaction in implementation of an Act”.

