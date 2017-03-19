Law officers appointed in SAD-BJP regime fail to get HC relief

As many as 26 law officers appointed in the Punjab Advocate General’s office during the previous SAD-BJP regime failed to get any relief from the Punjab and Haryana High court Saturday on their plea to let them continue till the new government finalises law officers’ appointment rules as per the Supreme Court mandate.

While hearing a petition moved by Jaspreet Singh and others, Justice Jaishree Thakur refused to grant any interim protection to the law officers. As on March 11, there were around 190 law officers in the Punjab Advocate General’s office. After the state Assembly election results were declared, some had resigned from their posts. However, their contracts were renewed till March 31. With the change of government, law officers in the Advocate General’s office also changes. New Advocate General Atul Nanda had taken over on March 16.

The court has now posted the matter for the next hearing on May 18 so as to consider law officers’ prayer for their pay parity with the law officers who are regular government employees and have been drawing more salary as compared to the petitioners appointed on contract basis.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now