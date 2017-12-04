Law important to create fear among those following triple talaq: Minorities Commission chief

The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities said those who were in favour of triple talaq earlier were the ones against the law now. (Express Photo/File) The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities said those who were in favour of triple talaq earlier were the ones against the law now. (Express Photo/File)

The chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi, has said a law is important “to create fear” among those still following triple talaq, despite the Supreme Court suspending the practice for a specific period in the country.

Dismissing the contention of several Muslim organisations, Rizvi said those who were in favour of triple talaq earlier were the ones against the law now.

“The Supreme Court delivered a huge verdict on triple talaq, but many people are still following the practice. Many cases of giving talaq through WhatsApp and phone have come up (since the apex court’s decision),” he told PTI.

“A law is important to create fear among those still following the practice of triple talaq. If there is a punitive provision, they will be afraid of it and it will help eradicate triple talaq. This law will benefit all the women and the Muslim community at large,” Rizvi said.

According to a draft law, the practice of instant triple talaq will be declared illegal and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband. The draft Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill was sent to the state governments on last Friday for their views.

The draft was prepared by a panel headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and the Minister of State for Law P P Choudhary were among the members of the panel.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) and several other Muslim organisations have voiced their opposition against the government’s step to frame a law in this regard, calling it an interference in the personal laws of a community.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App