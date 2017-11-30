Law and order: Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav spar on Twitter

Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar Lalu Yadav, Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday chose social media to take swipes at each other.

Nitish said that the RJD chief’s only concerns were about his security and property. “Jaan ki chinta, maal-mall ki chinta sabse badi deshbhakti hai (Concerns about safety, properties and mall are the biggest sign of patriotism),” he tweeted. Although Nitish did not name Lalu in his tweet and Facebook post, the obvious dig was at the assets cases he and his family face.

Lalu hit back at Nitish’s tweet, saying Nitish had betrayed the election mandate of 2015 and reminded people about a pending murder case against Nitish.

“Kya aap din-dahade janadesh ka nirmam balatkar karne wale mandate rapist of mansik upchar karnewale kisi deshbhakht manochikistak ko jante hain (Do you know a patriotic psychiatrist who can treat someone who has raped the people’s mandate heartlessly in broad daylight)?” he wrote.

क्या आप दिन-दहाड़े जनादेश का निर्मम बलात्कार करने वाले मैंडेट रेपिस्ट का मानसिक उपचार करने वाले किसी देशभक्त मनोचिकित्सक को जानते है? — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 29, 2017

“Bihar has a murderer of mandate in whose stomach there is tooth. He has bitten several leaders, political parties and the poor with his poisonous tooth,” he wrote. In another tweet he said Bihar is the only state “whose self-declared patriot CM faces grave charge of murder”.

जान की चिंता, माल-मॉल की चिंता,

सबसे बड़ी देशभक्ति है ! — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 29, 2017

He accused the CM of stealing the thesis of a JNU student and was fined Rs 20,000 by hc. “Bachchon ki thesis churanewale thesis chor apne aap ko deshbhakt kehte hain (one who stole thesis of a student calls himself a patriot)”.

JD (U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Can one cite another example of a convicted person being president of a political party?”

