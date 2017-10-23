Law and order has collapsed in Punjab, says Parkash Singh Badal

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (Files) Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal. (Files)

The Amarinder Singh government in Punjab has failed on all fronts, including law and order, former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal said at Bathinda on Monday. “The present Punjab government has failed to achieve anything promised in the manifesto and it seems that the state is being run by the bureaucrats alone,” he said. Badal visited a private hospital here to enquire about the condition of Parminder Singh Kolianwali, who was attacked by some persons at Malout on Sunday. Parminder Singh Kolianwali is the son of senior Akali leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali.

“We shall have to resort to some serious steps if the situation in the state does not improve, and shall chalk out plans for dharnas at all district headquarters,” Parkash Singh Badal said.

Akali leader Dyal Singh Kolianwali said that he had told the administration that there was a threat to his family and sought security but nobody cared.

Meanwhile, police today booked 12 people for the attack on Parminder Singh Kolianwali under various sections of IPC, including attempt to murder.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal also condemned the attack and said it was symptomatic of the jungle raj prevailing in Punjab under Congress rule.

In a statement, the SAD president said incidents of attacks on Akali leaders and workers started right after the Congress government was formed.

He urged the state government to display the political will needed to stop the wave of vendetta incidents. “Akali workers were attacked at numerous places. Many were humiliated. False cases are being registered against Akali sarpanches and councillors to make them toe the Congress line,” he claimed.

Stating that the goondaraj “unleashed by the Congress leaders and party workers” had even emboldened anti social and anti national elements, Sukhbir Singh Badal said the state had witnessed a number of murders designed to spoil the communal harmony.

