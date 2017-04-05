Laughter Without Borders: Egyptian clown troupe, Chandigarh groups celebrate ‘Red Nose’ Day at Sector 17 Plaza

Artistes perform as clowns at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh Artistes perform as clowns at Plaza in Sector 17, Chandigarh. Kamleshwar Singh

HsHs Clowns Troupe is a street clown troupe from Alexandria, Egypt, formed in 2010. It aims to develop the art of clowning by mixing it with local cultures and other performing arts and deliver art and culture to the abandoned and vulnerable communities. It uses laughter and joy as therapy to create positive individuals who can then feel inspired to be useful for the community.

Red Nose Day is an international event that takes place in different parts of the world at different times of year. The day is celebrated to send out a message to people that laughter can heal communities and their individuals. On this day, people dress as clowns wearing red noses, and perform shows and interact with people on the streets. In the past, HsHs clowns celebrated Red Nose Day on November 4, 2016, the Egyptian Day of Love, to send a message to the Egyptian community that we are all one, in spite of our differences. Thirty participants from different backgrounds performed 30 different sketches in front of 200 people from various communities.

This year in Chandigarh, CEVA, Purple Mangoes and HsHs Clowns collaborated to celebrate the India Red Nose day Tuesday evening at the Sector 17 Plaza. As many as 17 clowns, some artists and some non-artists performed small clown sketches at the Plaza as a gift to the people of Chandigarh, sending out a message of unity and acceptance of our diversity. These sketches were produced out of a workshop facilitated by Stavros Kerellos, Marwa Haiba and Asmaa Hassan of HsHs clowns, Egypt.

CEVA Drama Repertory Company is a community theatre group engaged in cultural activism. The repertory, along with community theatre professionals, also perform as clowns who go regularly to hospitals in Chandigarh to share cheer and happiness with patients and their families, to help them forget and release their pain and stress. Purple Mangoes perform as clowns and design and facilitate experiences that enable people to feel free to be their true selves and celebrate themselves and their own stories.

