Latvian woman’s body found: Kin accuse Kerala police of laxity, say she was murdered

Three days after the body of a missing Latvian woman was found here, the family on Monday alleged that she was murdered and that police did not pursue the case seriously. Body of Liga Skromane, 33, who went missing from an ayurvedic treatment centre on March 14, was found at the riverside at Thiruvallam.

IIze told the media that her sister Liga was murdered. “On her own, she could not have reached the spot where her body was found. Someone might have taken Liga to that uninhabited area. The cloth found on her body did not belong to her. She would not commit suicide. No one should face the fate of my sister,’’ said IIze.

IIze and Liga’s husband Andrew said they would demand a re-postmortem if police tried to close the case as suicide. The Latvian government and the country’s embassy in Delhi have extended support to them, they said Ilze said police did not probe the missing case earnestly in the beginning. “Only 10 days after she went missing, police understood the gravity of the situation. If police had taken the missing case seriously, we could have got her alive. Police were trying to console us saying that Liga would be back within 24 hours,’’ said IIze.

DGP Loknath Behera0, however, said there was no laxity on part of police.

