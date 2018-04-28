Latvian woman death: Kerala police says she was strangled

IIze Skromane identifying the body of her sister Liga. (File) IIze Skromane identifying the body of her sister Liga. (File)

The Latvian woman, who went missing from an ayurvedic treatment center in Thiruvananthapuram and later found dead in a swampy region near Kovalam beach, was strangulated, according to police.

Quoting postmortem report, police sources confirmed that Liga Skromane, 33, was strangulated. The postmortem report indicates about ‘manual strangulation’ involving more than one person. The report has stated about fracture of the hyoid bone in the neck. She might have been killed during a rape attempt. There had been multiple external injuries, which might have caused during a tussle. However, the report could not confirm about sexual abuse per se as the body was in a highly decomposed stage,’’ said a police officer.

He said police have taken a few persons into custody. “We are still questioning them based on the new leads. We can’t say when the arrest of the alleged accused would happen,’’ he said.

A resident of Ireland for last five years, Liga had come to Kerala for undergoing ayurvedic treatment for depression and skin disease. She came along with her husband Andrew and younger sister IIze Skromane.

The other day, DNA examination had confirmed that the decomposed body, which was found in an uninhabited, swampy region on the banks of a river at Thiruvallam, as that of Liga. Thiruvallam, where Liga’s body was found, is six km away from famous tourist destination of Kovalam.

Liga's sister IIze told media that her sister could have been rescued alive if police acted promptly after the missing report (on March 14). Liga went missing from the ayurvedic treatment center at Pothenkode police limits in Thiruvananthapuram rural district on March 14. An autorickshaw driver at Pothenkode junction had told the police that he had dropped Liga at Kovalam beach.

Apart from registering a missing complaint with local police, IIze had been going from place to place in search of her sister. She had even declared a reward for those who could help trace Liga. Even as police and IIze were searching for the missing woman, an unidentified body was found at Thiruvallam on April 20. Next day, it was identified as that of Liga. On the same day, IIze had alleged that Liga was murdered. “She, on her own, cannot reach the spot where her body was found. Someone might have taken Liga to that uninhabited area on the riverside. The cloth found on her body did not belong to her. She would not commit suicide. None should face the fate of my sister Liga,’’ said IIze.

