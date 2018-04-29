Latvian woman found dead in Kerala was strangled: cops

Liga Skromane Liga Skromane

A Latvian national, Liga Skromane (33), who went missing from an ayurvedic treatment center here and was later found dead in a mangrove forest near Kovalam beach, was strangled to death, said police.

“The postmortem report indicates manual strangulation involving more than one person. The report has stated about fracture of the hyoid in the neck. She might have been killed during a rape attempt. There had been multiple external injuries, which might have caused during a tussle. However, the report could not confirm about sexual abuse per se as the body was in a highly decomposed stage,” said a police officer.

Police have taken a few persons in custody, the officer said. “We are still questioning them based on the new leads. We can’t say when the arrest of the alleged accused would happen,” he said. The forensic report was yet to be received, police said.

DNA examination had earlier confirmed that the body was of Liga. Thiruvallam, where the body was found, is six km away from the famous tourist destination Kovalam. Liga’s sister IIze told the media that her sister could have been rescued if police acted promptly on the missing persons complaint on March 14.

