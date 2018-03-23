Latvia woman missing from Kerala

A Latvia woman has gone missing since March 14 from an ayurvedic centre in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram district, where she has been undergoing treatment.

Liga Skromane(33), her elder sister Ilze Skromane on Monday tweeted to Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, “Please help, we are heart-broken and worried.’’Ilze has also declared a reward of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who can provide lead about Liga, who has gone missing from Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram.

Liga’s friend Alexa reached Thiruvananthapuram hearing the incident. Ilze and Alexa have pasted notices in Kovalam area, promising the reward for those who help trace down Liga.

According to police, the sisters reached Kochi on February 2 and moved to the ayurvedic centre at Pothenkodu near Thiruvananthapuram for treatment. Liga has been reportedly depressed over her skin disease, for which she has been under treatment.

On March 14 Liga went out for a walk outside the ayurvedic centre and later boarded an auto rickshaw from Pothenkodu junction. She was dropped at Kovalam beach as per her request. None has seen her since then. The woman might be possessing around Rs 1000. But, she hadn’t taken her passport or any other documents. So, she could not leave the country, said police.

Thiruvananthapuram rural district police superintendent P Ashok Kumar said police haven’t got any lead into the missing of the foreign woman. “A body of a woman was washed ashore at Kulachal in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on Wednesday. We have examined it along with the missing woman’s sister, who could not identify the body as that of her sister. For last one week, we have been probing as per the information furnished by the sister. Now, we have decided to question her in detail to verify her claims,’’ said the SP.

