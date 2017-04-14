Latur girl bags Rs 1 crore prize for digital transaction

A 20-year-old electrical engineering student from Maharashtra’s Latur town, Shradha Mengshete has bagged the Rs 1 crore Mega Draw for Lucky Grahak Yojana. She had made a transaction of Rs 1,590 through her RuPay card to pay an EMI for her new mobile phone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday felicitated winners of a mega-draw of two national incentive schemes for digital transactions — Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana.

Under the schemes, which have now ended, 1.60 million persons won varying prizes of a total of Rs 258 crore across India.

The second prize of Rs 50 lakh under the Lucky Grahak Yojana went to a 29-year-old primary school teacher, Hardik Kumar from Cambay, Gujarat, who used his RuPay card for a Rs 1,100 transaction.

The third prize of Rs 25 lakh was won by Bharat Singh of Sherpur village in Uttarakhand who made a transaction of only Rs 100 on his RuPay card.

Under the Digi-Dhan Vyapar Yojana for merchants, Anand Ananthapadmanabhan of GRT Jewellers in Tambaran, Chennai, won the Rs 50 lakh top prize for accepting a Rs 300 digital payment. He immediately announced it as a donation to the Clean Ganga Campaign.

The second prize of Rs 25 lakh in this category was bagged by Ragini Rajendra Uttekar, who owns a small beauty parlour in Thane, Maharashtra, who had accepted a card payment of Rs 510.

The third prize of Rs 12 lakh went to 33-year-old Shaik Rafi, who runs a wholesale clothing store in Ameerpet, Telangana, for accepting a Rs 2,000 payment on his PoS machine.

