Tripura CM appeals to the people to be vigilant

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar today hoisted the tri-colour at the Assam Rifles ground here and appealed to people to be vigilant. Taking the guard of honour from the police and state and central paramilitary forces,Sarkar in his short speech said,Tripura is marching ahead in terms of development,but at the same time the enemies of development are also active.

“I would appeal to the people to be vigilant about the incidents in the state and the country,” Sarkar said. The Independence day parade and other programmes like distribution of President¿s medals to the security personnel were cancelled due to water logging in the ground.

Nine insurgent outfits of the state including the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) have given a call to observe the day as black day. Director General of Police,S Balasubramanum told reporters that security was strengthened and 856-km-long border with Bangladesh was sealed. Police said,no untoward incident was reported from any part of the state.

