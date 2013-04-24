Time to end neglect of Congress workers,says Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi today said factionalism was one of the main problems plaguing the party and assured that voice of ordinary workers would be heard at the time of ticket distribution.

Factionalism was one of the three problems plaguing the Congress. The other two were neglect of party workers and sabotage during elections,he said.

Rahul was addressing a meeting of Panchayat representatives and office-bearers of the party in local bodies at Mohankheda,about 40km from here.

Time has come to ensure that voice of the workers was heard and they were not neglected in any way,the Amethi Lok Sabha MP said.

The workers are the roots of the Congress and without their work and support,the party cannot hope to stand up as a unified unit.

When a party worker pointed out that factionalism was rampant in the Congress,Rahul said senior leaders can live with disunity in the organisation but ordinary workers cannot afford to do so.

The 42-year-old leader assured that voice of the workers would be heard at the time of distributing tickets for this year’s Assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh. Efforts would be made to ensure tickets are distributed well in advance.

Earlier,the Congress vice president,who is on a two-day of the BJP-ruled state,addressed a meeting of leaders and workers from 14 Parliamentary constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

